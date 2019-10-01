S.Korean shares rise on trade hopes; medical stocks jump

* KOSPI ends higher, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ticked up on Tuesday, led by medical stocks on Celltrion’s supply deal, while hopes of an improvement in Sino-U.S. trade relations also boosted investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 9.37 points, or 0.45%, at 2,072.42.

** White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as “fake news,” giving short-term players an excuse to buy back risk assets.

** The medical sub-index led the gains with a 4.6% rise, after Celltrion said it won a supply deal worth $71.85 million. Shares of Celltrion and Samsung BioLogics gained more than 5% each.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 156.8 billion won ($130.76 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,196.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,199.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.0 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%, after U.S. stocks climbed . Japanese stocks rose 0.59%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.54% so far this year, and gained 6.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 381.58 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 506.

** The won has lost 6.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 110.74, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 1.321%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 1.493%.