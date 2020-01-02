S.Korean shares tumble on first trading day of 2020; focus on trade deal details

* KOSPI drops 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks ended lower on Thursday in their first trading session of the year, as investors booked profits from market heavyweights, while awaiting details of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, though considerable confusion remains about the details of the agreement.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 22.50 points, or 1.02%, at 2,175.17.

** The index dropped though positive news outweighed, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. It looks like a short-term loss caused by profit-booking from market heavyweights like Samsung Electronics, he added.

** Eight out of the 10 biggest stocks listed on the KOSPI market ended lower, with Samsung Elec shares losing more than 1%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 43.2 billion won ($37.30 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,158.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close at 1,156.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,158.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,156.9 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.39%, after U.S. stocks inched higher on Tuesday.

** The KOSPI has gained 1.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 488.61 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 424.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 110.66, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 1.327% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.638%.

($1 = 1,158.2000 won)