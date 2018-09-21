S.Korean stocks climb as trade worries ease; won gains

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy

* Korean won climbs vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed higher on Friday as investors risk appetite recovered after Wall Street scored all-time highs overnight on expectation trade tariffs to have a softer impact on global growth than feared. The won gained, while bond yields fell.

** While third-quarter earnings forecast by domestic companies is expected to be good, investors seem to have taken a wait-and-see approach before the tariffs set by both the United States and China take effect around Sept. 24, during the national holiday, said Kim Young-hwan, an analyst at KB Securities. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI closed 15.72 points, or 0.68 percent, higher at 2,339.17. For the week, the benchmark index climbed 0.9 percent, its second straight weekly gain. ** Chipmaker SK Hynix fell 3 percent after Micron Technology Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below estimate. ** South Korean companies which used to have a branch in the Kaesong Industrial Complex jumped on optimism over the resumption of the joint industrial zone in North Korea. Shinwon Corp and In The F Co Ltd rose 9.6 percent and 5.8 percent respectively, while jewellery brand J. Estina co Ltd closed 6.6 percent higher.

** The won was quoted at 1,115.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,120.4. It rose 0.1 percent on a weekly basis. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.21 per U.S. dollar, up 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,098 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.30 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.82 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.8 percent so far this year, and up by 0.96 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 306,545,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 573. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 40,919 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.58 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 108.28. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.031 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)