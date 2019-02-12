S.Korean stocks climb on improved risk appetite; won edges higher

* KOSPI index trades up, foreigners sell

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended up on Tuesday on rising risk appetite by eased political uncertainties from the United States, while hope for possible summit between the world’s two largest economies persists. The Korean won and bond yields also rose. ** The KOSPI ended up 9.74 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,190.47.

** Asian markets were upbeat following a media report here about a possible summit between the United States and China, as well as the news that U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative deal to avoid government shutdown, according to analysts at Mirae Asset Daewoo. ** Gains in electric shares also buoyed the market, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix adding 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,124.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.28 per U.S. dollar, up 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,106.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 2.61 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 6.8 percent so far this year, and up by 5.78 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 390.97 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 414. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 125.93 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.9 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on January 31 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on January 21 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 109.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.797 percent, higher than 1.781 percent last quoted on the previous session.