S.Korean stocks close at 6-month high on Samsung Electronics rally, foreign buying

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday to their highest close since late January, driven by a jump in market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and on strong foreign investor buying, though gains were capped by an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations. The Korean won inched higher, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 6.17 points, or 0.27%, to 2,263.16, extending gains into a third session.

** Foreigners bought net 291.7 billion won ($244.46 million) worth of shares on the main board, after a net 1.31 trillion won purchase on Tuesday - the biggest in nearly seven years.

** Samsung Electronics climbed as much as 3.1%, rising for a fourth consecutive session, on expectations the chipmaker may benefit from Intel Corp’s plan to outsource more manufacturing.

** A Reuters poll showed South Korea’s July exports were seen contracting 9.7% year-on-year and for a fifth straight month, as global demand remained weak despite the easing of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

** The won ended trading at 1,193.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% higher than its previous close at 1,196.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.2 per dollar, up 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.4.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 112.19, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.78% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.812% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.311%. ($1 = 1,193.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)