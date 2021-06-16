S.Korean stocks close at record high; Fed outcome in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Wednesday, with investors awaiting clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield held steady.

** The KOSPI closed up 20.05 points, or 0.62%, at 3,278.68, after having risen as much as 0.59%. For the year so far, it is up 14.10%.

** The Fed faces a tension between its two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the pandemic.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.11% and peer SK Hynix added 0.78%, while battery maker LG Chem fell 1.46% and internet giant Naver gained 1.03%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 233.3 billion won ($208.91 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, nearly unchanged from its previous close of 1,117.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.0 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.33.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.284%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 2.071%. ($1 = 1,116.7300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)