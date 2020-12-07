S.Korean stocks close at record high for fifth straight session

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Monday for the fifth straight session, as retail investors continued to snap up tech giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0630 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 13.99 points, or 0.51%, to 2,745.44. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 89.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. Retail investors were net buyers of about 1 trillion won worth. ** Samsung Electronics gained 1.96% while SK Hynix jumped 2.61%

** Boosting sentiment was China’s November trade data, which showed exports rose at the fastest pace in almost three years on strong global demand.

** Gains were capped as the South Korean government on Sunday said it would impose heightened social-distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas to contain the nation’s largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months.

** The won was quoted at 1,082.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, steady from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,082.2 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,082.0. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 24.93% so far this year, and gained 15.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,484.55 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 298. ** The won has gained 6.9% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.68. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 0.961%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.648%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)