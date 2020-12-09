S.Korean stocks close at record high on U.S. stimulus, vaccine hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Wednesday as investor hopes for more fiscal stimulus and vaccine deployment offset worries about rising domestic coronavirus cases. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 06:32 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 54.54 points, or 2.02%, to close at a record high of 2,755.47.

** Foreign investors are snapping up local shares, as vaccine deployment began, while some progress on a U.S. stimulus package is also helping, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. ** Samsung Electronics jumped 3.07% to a record high.

** South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it battles a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system.

** Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign, while U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson reported that it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected.

** The Trump administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday, after congressional Democrats shot down a suggestion for a pared-down plan from the Senate’s leading Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 161.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,084.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,085.4. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged. ** The KOSPI has risen 25.38% so far this year, and gained 15.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,238.98 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 657. ** The won has gained 6.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 0.967%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.657%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)