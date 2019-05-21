S.Korean stocks close higher on foreign buying; Samsung Elec leads

* KOSPI index inches up, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended firmer on Tuesday as foreigners turned net buyers, snapping eight sessions of net selling, with gains in heavyweight Samsung Electronics underpinning the benchmark. The Korean won strengthened, while bond yield dropped.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 5.54 points, or 0.27%, at 2,061.25 points.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 74.9 billion won ($62.74 million) worth of shares on the main board, marking their first net buying since May 8.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics closed 2.7% higher after it rose over 4% in early trading on expectation that U.S. regulations on Huawei Technologies could help the South Korean tech giant.

** Loose global liquidity conditions and weak inflationary pressure in South Korea should allow the Bank of Korea room to consider easing monetary policy, credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said.

** The won was quoted at 1,194.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,194.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.2 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.0 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.09%, after U.S. stocks stumbled . Japanese stocks dipped 0.14%.

** The KOSPI climbed 0.99% so far this year, and fell 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 516.06 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 360.

** The won has lost 6.6% against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 109.69, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 1.8 basis points to 1.664%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.829%. ($1 = 1,193.8700 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)