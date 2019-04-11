S.Korean stocks close little changed; won edges lower

* KOSPI index unchanged from previous session, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended the dull trade largely unchanged on Thursday in the absence of any market-moving drivers. The Korean won edged lower, while the benchmark bond yield dropped. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 0.05 points at 2,224.44 points.

** Shares of Kumho Asiana Group units surged after the conglomerate pledged to sell its airline arm Asiana Airlines , if it fails to implement restructuring plan. The group’s main creditor Korea Development Bank, however, said the plan was not sufficient to restore market trust.

** Hyundai Pharmaceutical, which produces morning after-pill, added 7.3 percent after the constitutional court said ban on abortion is unconstitutional, as investors bet the pill could become a non-prescription medicine. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 280.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,139.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07 percent lower than its previous close at 1,138.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,139.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,138.0 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.39 percent, after U.S. stocks edged higher. Japanese stocks rose 0.11 percent.

** The KOSPI climbed 8.99 percent so far this year, and dipped 0.1 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 395.01 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 557.

** The won lost 2.1 percent against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.01 points to 109.53, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield slipped by 0.2 basis points to 1.729 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 1.866 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)