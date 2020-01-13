S.Korean stocks close near 9-month high on trade deal optimism

* KOSPI jumps 1%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won hits more than 6-mth high vs dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a near nine-month high on Monday as the United States and China prepare to sign the Phase 1 trade deal, while improved earnings outlook for South Korean chipmakers aided sentiment.

** During the session, the won hit a more than six-month high against the dollar, while it scaled to its strongest since early-May last year against the Japanese yen. The benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 22.87 points, or 1.04%, at 2,229.26 — its highest close since April 17, 2019.

** China’s commitments in the trade deal were not changed during a lengthy translation process and will be released this week as the document is signed in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

** South Korea’s exports of memory chips from Jan. 1-10 rose 11.5% from a year ago, compared with a 17.7% drop for December 2019.

** The draft of the U.S.-China agreement was completed, which was the biggest momentum driver today, said Ryoo Yong-seok, an analyst at KB Securities. The latest export data backed up the expectations of chipmakers’ business recovery, he added.

** Shares of two major chipmakers — Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — firmed 0.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 257.3 billion won ($222.72 million) worth of shares on the main board, becoming net buyers for the seventh straight session.

** The won was quoted at 1,156.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46% higher than its previous close at 1,161.3. The currency hit its highest since July 1, 2019 by rising as much as 1,153.1 per dollar.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,156.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.60%, while U.S. stocks slipped on Friday.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.44% so far this year, and gained 4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 480.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 594.

** The won was flat against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.33, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.420% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.732%.

($1 = 1,156.1400 won)