S.Korean stocks close steady as investors watch progress in trade talks

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners buy for 8th straight session

* Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields steady

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended flat on Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks and the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Korean won fell while bond yields were steady. ** The KOSPI closed down 0.04 points at 2,203.42. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert a March 2 increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. ** Shares of South Korean firms with exposure to North Korea jumped after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed summit schedule with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Ilshin Stone soared 24.8 percent, while Hi Steel rose 5 percent. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 169.36 billion won worth of shares on the main board. They were net buyers for an eighth consecutive session. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.15 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.59 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 8.0 percent so far this year, and up by 6.85 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 421.84 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 486. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.95 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.28. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.804 percent, barely changed from 1.804 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)