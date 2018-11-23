S.Korean stocks decline tracking Chinese markets; won slips

* KOSPI index sags, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index dropped on Friday in line with Chinese markets, in its fourth straight session of losses. The Korean won and bond yields slipped. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.47 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,057.48. For the week, the main index lost 1.7 percent. ** South Korean markets became bearish tracking Chinese stocks following the Chinese Vice Commerce Minister said Beijing hopes Sino-U.S. trade talk to be equal and mutually beneficial, according to Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Shares exposed to North Korea surge, with Busan Industrial jumping 17.1 percent, as a unification ministry official said the country is in talks with the United States and other relevant countries to discuss temporary sanctions exemption for a joint railway field study with Pyongyang. ** Shares of South Korean global trading company Hyundai Corp closed up 5.3 percent on optimism peace talks in Yemen will lead to a revival of business at its Yemen LNG project. ** The won was quoted at 1,130.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,129.2. The Korean won weakened 0.2 percent on weekly basis, marking the third consecutive week of decline. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.26 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.65 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.1 percent so far this year, and down by 2.80 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 221,453,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 233. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 31,872 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.99 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 108.86. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.914 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Yuna Park; Editing by Rashmi Aich)