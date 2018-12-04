S.Korean stocks dip as trade uncertainties remain, won hits 5-1/2-mo high

* KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index sagged on Tuesday amid uncertainty over whether China and the U.S. will be able to resolve their trade differences. The won jumped, hitting its highest since June, tracking the Chinese yuan. South Korean bond yields fell.

** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI closed down 17.58 points or 0.82 percent at 2,114.35. Tech shares including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix towed losses on the chip market’s dim outlook.

** The won was quoted at 1,105.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,110.7. The currency hit the highest since June, extending its gain to a second session.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,087.9 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 2.39 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 13.6 percent so far this year, and up by 1.38 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 498,735,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 393.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 123,328 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 3.74 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 108.92.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.914 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.93 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)