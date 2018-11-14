S.Korean stocks dip on weak oil, impending decision on Samsung's biopharma arm

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

* Korean won inches down against dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday due to a further fall in oil prices, amid investors remaining cautious ahead of the financial regulator’s decision on alleged accounting rule violation by drugmaker Samsung BioLogics.

Both the Korean won and bond yields also fell.

** International benchmark Brent crude was trading down 0.5 percent, extending 6.6 percent loss from the previous session, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.8 percent, set to fall for a record 13th straight session of decline, weighed down by weakening global demand and oversupply.

** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI closed down 3.18 points or 0.15 percent at 2,068.05.

** If Financial Services Commission (FSC) brings charges against the biotech drug arm of South Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung Group, trading of its stock will be suspended according to Korea Exchange.

** The results should be dissociated with the valuation of the country’s overall biopharma industry, as the review is about an alleged violation of accounting rules but not about the value of the company’s biopharmaceutical business, said Byun Jun-ho, deputy managing director at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Shares of South Korean oil refineries tumbled, whereas those of airlines leaped as oil prices plunged overnight; SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp closed down 3.3 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and its parent Hanjin Kal Corp surged as much as 9.4 percent and 13.3 percent each.

** The won was quoted at 1,134.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,133.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.48 per U.S. dollar, down 0.28 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,114 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.16 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 16.1 percent so far this year, and down by 11.60 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 332,675,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 414.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 132,515 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 6.39 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.82.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.919 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)