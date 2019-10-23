S.Korean stocks drop on Brexit anxiety, profit-taking

* KOSPI slips, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters)

** South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday on renewed uncertainty around Brexit, with some investors seen booking profits after a 1% jump in the previous session. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 8.24 points, or 0.39%, at 2,080.62, snapping two sessions of gains. ** British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long, after a defeat in parliament made ratification of the deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible. ** Some investors booked profits after the recent rise in the KOSPI, said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. ** A rally in pharma shares kept the broader market’s losses in check. Shares of Samsung BioLogics surged 8.3%, driving the medical sub-index up 4.3%, as investors bet the drugmaker would win a contract manufacturing deal from Biogen. ** After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korean facilities in the North’s Mt Kumgang tourist resort must be removed, shares of Ananti, which owns a golf and spa resort there, ended down 8.2%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($52.55 million) worth of shares on the main board ** The won was quoted at 1,172.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,169.7 ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.3 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,171.3 per dollar ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50%, after U.S. stocks sagged . Japanese stocks rose 0.34% ** The KOSPI has risen 1.94% so far this year, and gained 5.00% in the previous 30 trading sessions ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 417.2 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 174. ** The won has lost 4.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 110.40, while the 3-month certificate of deposit rate was quoted at 1.36%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.396%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.660%. ($1 = 1,172.3000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)