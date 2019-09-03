S.Korean stocks drop on lingering trade worries

* KOSPI index sags, foreigners net sellers

** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday as persistent worries over the Sino-U.S. trade spat led investors to trim their equity exposure. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** Anxieties over the Sino-U.S. trade talks have been the main reason behind investors’ soured sentiment, prompting sales by foreign investors amid a risk-off mood, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 3.50 points, or 0.18%, at 1,965.69 points.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 303.6 billion won ($250.36 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea’s cosmetic makers exposed to China rallied, after Chinese factory activity data beat market estimates. Shares of AmorePacific and LG Household & Healthcare rose 7.6% and 4.8%, respectively, helping the chemical sub-index gain 1.3%.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics extended losses and closed 1.3% lower after Fitch Ratings said it expected memory chip manufacturers to continue to suffer in the short-term, before the industry stabilises next year.

** The won was quoted at 1,215.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39% lower than its previous close at 1,210.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,215.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,214.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.57%. Japanese stocks rose 0.02%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 3.69% so far this year, and lost 6.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 331.14 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 439.

** The won has lost 8.2% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 110.98, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.49%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.226%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.326%. ($1 = 1,212.6600 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)