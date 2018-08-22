S.Korean stocks edge higher, bond yields recover

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy

* Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index edged higher on Wednesday as Wall Street’s rise boosted investor sentiment. Bond yields rose marginally from 10-month lows in the previous session, while the Korean won was rangebound with caution ahead of U.S.-China trade talks. ** The KOSPI closed higher 3.27 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,273.33.

** South Korean chip giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed up 2.9 percent and 1.8 percent respectively, buoyed by robust chip exports and positive industry outlook. ** Shares of leading shipbuilders, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , extended gains jumping 4.9 pct and 2.8 pct each, over rising price of LNG carriers. STX Corp ended higher after the company said it has ended a creditor-led debt restructuring program. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 108.71. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.955 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.92 percent. ** Yields of 3-year and 5-year treasury bonds rose but remained near Tuesday’s 10-month low, amid rampant forecasts that the central bank will hold rates in upcoming monetary policy meeting on August 31. ** Yield of 10-year treasury bond ended at 2.4 percent on Wednesday, after it dipped to 2.366 intraday following Tuesday, the lowest since September 2017.

** The won was quoted at 1,118.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.88 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.64 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.0 percent so far this year, and down by 0.69 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 263,612,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 316. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 188,849 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.92 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)