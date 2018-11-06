S.Korean stocks edge higher, but U.S. election caution limits gains

* KOSPI index edges up, foreigners sell

* Korean won holds steady against U.S. dollar

* South Korean bond yields down

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended higher on Tuesday as overnight gains on Wall Street boosted market sentiment across Asia, but the index’s gains were capped by caution ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections. The Korean won was little changed, while bond yields fell.

** Investors across the world are closely watching the U.S. elections, as policy decisions that could sway the economy, corporate decision-making and consumer spending hinge on the results.

** South Korea’s top government think tank on Tuesday called on the central bank to maintain accommodative monetary policy through to next year, saying inflation would remain low given slowing domestic demand and a sluggish job market.

** The Bank of Korea’s governor has signalled on several occasions recently it could raise the benchmark interest rate as early as its Nov. 30 meeting to cool the property market and slow consumer borrowing. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI index closed higher by 12.70 points or 0.61 percent at 2,089.62.

** South Korea’s iPhone part suppliers wobbled on report that Apple Inc cancelled production boost for the new iPhone XR; Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Innotek both closed down more than 6 percent.

** Shares of South Korean shipbuilding companies jumped, boosted by the country’s tally of orders in January to October as well as a positive outlook for the sector.

** South Korea’s volume of orders in Jan-Oct ranked the highest, with it securing about 45 percent of total orders. The three biggest shipbuilding companies Hyundai Heavy Industries , Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries closed up 5.4 percent, 7.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

** The won was quoted at 1,123.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,123.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.46 per U.S. dollar, down 0.35 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.22 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.14 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and down by 9.82 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 307,933,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 505.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 7,332 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.35 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.65.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.971 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)