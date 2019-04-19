S.Korean stocks edge higher on bargain hunting; down 0.8 pct for week

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index edged higher on Friday on bargain hunting after losses in the previous session, though gains were limited by foreigners’ sell-off. The Korean won held steady while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 2.38 points or 0.11 percent to 2,216.15.

** South Korea’s biggest drugmaker Celltrion and its affiliates, Celltrion HealthCare and Celltrion Pharm , jumped in expectation of improved profitability as the company begins to produce new biosimilar medication, Remsima SC. ** For the week, the KOSPI lost 0.76 percent, snapping two weeks of gains.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.1 billion won ($51.15 million) worth of shares on the main board, while local institutions and individual investors were net buyers of a total 55.1 billion won worth of stocks.

** The won was quoted at 1,136.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, steady from its previous close at 1,136.9. On a weekly basis, the currency added 0.2 percent.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.6 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.3 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks closed higher on brisk retail data. Japanese stocks rose 0.50 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 8.59 percent so far this year, and gained 2.2 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 515.70 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 523.

** The won has lost 1.9 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 109.43, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.3 basis points to 1.753 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield increased 0.7 basis points to 1.899 percent. ($1 = 1,135.9100 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)