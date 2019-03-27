S.Korean stocks edge lower as foreigners sell

* KOSPI index falls slightly, foreigners net sellers Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index edged down on Wednesday, giving up its gains in midday trading, as foreigners sell-off prevailed over buying of local institutions. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended down 3.18 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,145.62 points.

** South Korean exports are expected to have contracted for the fourth straight month in March, hit by the deteriorating outlook for the chip business and faltering demand from major market China, a Reuters poll showed.

** Korean Air Lines shareholders rejected an extension for CEO Cho Yang-ho as director in a landmark vote.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 155.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10 percent lower than its previous close at 1,133.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.6 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks closed firmer. Japanese stocks fell 0.23 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.12 percent so far this year, and fell 1.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 358.55 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 359.

** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 points to 109.60, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.730 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.8 basis points to 1.847 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)