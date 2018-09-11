S.Korean stocks edge lower as trade war fears linger; won gains

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday tracking losses from China’s blue chip index as tariff worries continued to linger after China said on Monday that it will respond if the United States takes new steps on additional tariffs. The won edged up. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.46 points or 0.24 percent at 2,283.20. The sub-index for iron, steel and metal dropped 3.1 percent while shares of South Korea’s largest steel company, Posco, tumbled nearly 4 percent. ** Shares with exposure to North Korea rose as summit diplomacy to resolve North Korean nuclear weapons accelerated. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,128.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.88 per U.S. dollar, up 0.33 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,107.55 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.3 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and is up 0.28 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 361,475,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 462. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 188,298 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.49 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 108.9. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.923 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)