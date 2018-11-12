S.Korean stocks edge lower, biopharma shares top drag

* KOSPI index dips, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index slipped on Monday, dragged by leading biopharma shares. The Korean won weakened against the dollar and bond yields fell. ** The KOSPI closed 5.65 points, or 0.27 percent, weaker at 2,080.44.

** Biopharma stocks led the fall, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst with Hana Financial Investment, adding that the decline was independent from global impacts.

** Shares of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, the fifth-largest KOSPI company, closed 22.4 percent lower amid concerns ahead of a meeting of regulators this week to review whether it has violated rules which could lead to its delisting.

** Celltrion, the largest biopharma company and third-biggest KOSPI company, fell nearly 12 percent as its Q3 operating profit slumped 44.2 percent from a year earlier. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.19 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,115.25 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.09 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.5 percent so far this year, and down by 10.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 291,483,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 325. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 43,052 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.36 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 108.75. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.944 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)