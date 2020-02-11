S.Korean stocks end 1% higher on battery makers; virus worries persist

* KOSPI adds 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield down

SEOUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in battery makers, although worries about the economic fallout from a coronavirus outbreak in China persisted. The Korean won rose, while the benchmark bond yield declined. ** Shares of South Korean battery makers tracked gains in U.S. carmaker Tesla’s shares, with both Samsung SDI and LG Chem ending nearly 7% higher.

** The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 with a record daily rise in fatalities, while the prolonged disruption to factories and businesses played havoc with the world’s second-largest economy.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 22.05 points, or 1.00%, at 2,223.12, snapping two sessions of losses.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 94.2 billion won ($79.73 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,181.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,187.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,180.4 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.02%, after U.S. stocks closed at record peaks overnight..

** The KOSPI has risen 1.16% so far this year, but lost 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 510.27 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 566.

** The won has lost 2.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.78, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.301% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.603%. ($1 = 1,181.4800 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)