S.Korean stocks end at 7-month high as chipmakers jump

SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as chipmakers soared after chip prices rebounded, and as foreigners bought more local stocks on better risk appetite. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ended up 3.7% and 4.7%, respectively.

** Following a “Phase one” trade deal between the United States and China, risk sentiment improved and a sharp rise in chipmakers led gains in the broader markets, said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

** The KOSPI ended up 27.53 points, or 1.27%, at 2,195.68, posting its highest close since May 3.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 554.3 billion won ($470.01 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,166.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% higher than its previous close at 1,172.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,165.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,164.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.93%, after U.S. stocks notched record closing highs overnight. Japanese stocks rose 0.47%.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.58% so far this year, and gained 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 587.00 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 446.

** The won has lost 4.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 110.47, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.362% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.603%. ($1 = 1,179.3300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)