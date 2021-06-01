S.Korean stocks end at over three-week high on robust exports data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rallied for a third straight session on Tuesday, as investors lapped up stellar exports data and factory activity, implying stronger growth for Asia’s fourth-largest economy. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 17.95 points, or 0.56%, to 3,221.87, its highest closing since May 10.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.18%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver added 0.73% and 1.24%, respectively.

** South Korean exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years in May, marking another robust month of shipments, fuelled by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to reopen.

** The country’s factory activity in May also extended growth into an eighth straight month, a private sector survey showed, boosted by recovery in global demand although the pace of expansion eased slightly.

** Investors now await U.S. payrolls data due later this week.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 37.4 billion won ($33.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,105.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,110.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,105.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.77.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.211%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 2.182%. ($1 = 1,105.5900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)