S.Korean stocks end at record high as chip giants jump

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at an all-time high on Thursday, led by chip heavyweights that tracked a record finish on the Nasdaq. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 9.91 points, or 0.30%, at 3,286.10, logging a third straight day of gains.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.37% and 1.61%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and battery maker LG Chem slid 0.94% and 0.48%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 106.3 billion won ($93.72 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “KOSPI is on track for a gradual rise while investors continue to take a wait-and-see stance after the Federal Open Market Committee ... Next week’s U.S. jobs data will be closely watched,” said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Meanwhile, South Korea’s central bank said it sees upward inflationary pressure on both demand and supply amid the country’s recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views it is shifting to a less accommodative policy.

** The won ended at 1,134.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.25%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.7 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 110.18.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.381%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 2.046%. ($1 = 1,134.1700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)