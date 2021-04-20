S.Korean stocks end at record high on strong foreign buying

* KOSPI hit record closing high, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar spurred foreign buying ahead of earnings from carmakers and tech firms. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 21.86 points, or 0.68%, at 3,220.70, a record closing high. The index also extended its winning streak to seventh session.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.72% and 0.36%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver added 1.36% and 0.26% each.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 327.9 billion won ($294.96 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “Foreign investors snapped up (KOSPI shares) on weak dollar ... The sentiment around corporate earnings is optimistic, but there is a pressure over the record-high level (of KOSPI),” said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

** The won was quoted at 1,112.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.44%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.0 per dollar, up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.6.

** The trading volume was 1,278.69 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 664.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 110.90.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 1.134%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.999%. ($1 = 1,111.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)