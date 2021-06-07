S.Korean stocks end at record high on strong U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI hits record close, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Monday following strong U.S. jobs data over the weekend, though gains were capped by caution ahead of U.S. key inflation data. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 12.04 points, or 0.37%, at a record close of 3,252.12. The index gained as much as 0.75% in early trade, just notches below an intraday record high of 3,266.23.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.36%, while both battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver rose 0.62% and 1.54%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 184.6 billion won ($165.90 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Investors’ focus is on U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could add pressure on policymakers to taper monetary stimulus.

** Meanwhile, data out of Beijing showed China’s imports grew at their fastest pace in a decade in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations.

** The won ended at 1,112.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% higher than its previous close at 1,116.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.0 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.79 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.201%. ($1 = 1,112.7500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)