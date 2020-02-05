S.Korean stocks end firmer on hopes of China stimulus boost

* KOSPI extends gains, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors bet on additional stimulus measures from Beijing to blunt the economic blow from a coronavirus outbreak. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 7.73 points, or 0.36%, at 2,165.63.

** Markets took comfort on reports that Chinese policymakers are readying measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth, policy sources said.

** The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

** Expectations of China’s policy support and an overnight gains in U.S. stocks lifted domestic stocks, said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

** Tracking a surge in Tesla shares, its suppliers listed in Seoul extended their gains, with Samsung SDI and LG Chem ending up 2% and 0.7%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 458.5 billion won ($384.91 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,191.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% lower than its previous close at 1,187.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.7% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.25%, after U.S. stocks surged overnight. Japanese stocks rose 1.02%.

** The KOSPI dropped 1.46% so far this year, and lost 1.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 563.08 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 483.

** The won lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.74, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late-afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.322% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 1.1 basis points to 1.615%.

($1 = 1,191.1900 won)