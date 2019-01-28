S.Korean stocks end flat ahead of Fed meeting, trade talks

* KOSPI index inches down, foreigners buy

* Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended little changed on Monday amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Korean won and bond yields rose. ** The KOSPI index settled largely unchanged at 2,177.30. ** Waiting for the key events, including Fed meeting and Sino-U.S. trade talks, investor sentiment turned cautious, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday that Qatar’s energy minister outlined plans during a bilateral summit for Doha to order 60 new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. ** Shares of shipbuilders ended firmer on the report; Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries ended up 2.5 percent, 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,121.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.48 per U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.85 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.6 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 6.08 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 366,842,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 359. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 354,546 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.41 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on January 11 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on January 21 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.24. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.822 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)