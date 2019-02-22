S.Korean stocks end flat amid U.S.-China trade talks; won steady

* KOSPI index rises 0.08 pct, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended nearly flat on Friday, as investors mulled an uncertain economic backdrop and stayed cautious amid U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Korean won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.

** The Seoul stock market’s main index rose 1.84 points or 0.08 percent to 2,230.50 points. The index gained 1.6 percent for the week.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,125.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, steady from its previous close at 1,125.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,124.3 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19 percent, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI declined 0.4 percent due to a deteriorating economic outlook. Japanese stocks fell 0.18 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.28 percent so far this year, and rose 9.4 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 401.74 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 366.

** The won has lost 0.8 percent against the U.S dollar this year so far.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.21.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.815 percent, higher than 1.811 percent quoted in the previous session. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)