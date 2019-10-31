S.Korean stocks end flat as investors unsure Samsung Elec's recovery

* KOSPI ends little changed, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares gave up most of early gains to end steady on Thursday as investors were uncertain about Samsung Electronics’ recovery in chip sales. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI end at 2,083.48, after rising as much as 1.1% earlier in the session. For the month, the KOSPI rose around 1%.

** The benchmark index rallied in early trade after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected. The index, however, ended steady as investors expected the outlook of Samsung Elec’s chip sales would remain unclear, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** The Fed cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

** Samsung Electronics warned of a smaller mobile business profit on Thursday as its rival Apple gave a positive iPhone sales outlook, dampening hopes new models will help the world’s largest smartphone vendor finally get back on a growth track.

** Samsung Electronics rose nearly 2% in early trade, but ended flat.

** Shares of portal operator Naver Corp rallied on views that marketing cost of its affiliate LINE would drop.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 35.4 billion won ($30.43 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,163.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% higher than its previous close at 1,168.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,163.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,162.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34%, after U.S. stocks closed up slightly. Japanese stocks rose 0.37%.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.08% so far this year, and gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 450.54 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 419.

** The won has lost 4.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.12, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.44%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.469%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.735%.

($1 = 1,163.4900 won)