S.Korean stocks end flat as large-caps' tepid Q2 outlook weighs

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended flat on Friday as tepid second-quarter profit outlook from heavyweights dented sentiment, while investors braced for U.S. employment data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Trade across global markets remained subdued following the Independence Day holiday in the United States on Thursday and ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.

** Samsung Electronics forecast a steep plunge in its second-quarter operating profit as the U.S.-China trade war wreaked havoc in global chip and smartphone markets, pushing its shares down 0.8%.

** Shares of LG Electronics fell 5.2% after the company said its second-quarter operating profit likely fell 15.4% from a year earlier.

** Shares of SK Hynix also stumbled 2.6%, making the electric sub-index the biggest percentage loser with a 1.2% drop.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 1.86 points or 0.09% at 2,110.59 points. For the week, the benchmark index ended down 0.9%, snapping four consecutive weekly gains.

** Tepid profit guidance of leading firms pulled down the broader KOSPI index, said Han Ji-young, analyst, Cape Investment & Securities.

** U.S. job growth likely rebounded in June, with wage gains expected to pick up, but that would probably not be enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates this month amid growing evidence the economy is slowing.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.2 billion won ($21.54 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,170.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close at 1,168.6.

** The currency lost 1.3% from a week ago, after a second consecutive weekly gain.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,169.4 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.08%. Japanese stocks rose 0.20%.

** The KOSPI climbed 3.41% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 452.46 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 494.

** The won lost 4.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.05 points to 110.53, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 1.417%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.528%.