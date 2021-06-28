S.Korean stocks end flat as virus cases spike across Asia; focus on economic data

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Monday, with cautious investors refraining from making fresh bets ahead of a slew of economic data later this week, as coronavirus cases spiked across Asia over the weekend. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 0.95 points, or 0.03%, at 3,301.89, following a record close on Friday.

** Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia, with Australia’s most populous city of Sydney plunging into a lockdown.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.37%, while peer SK Hynix tumbled 1.95%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.95% and 0.49%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 73.2 billion won ($64.76 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of batches of economic data including Chinese PMI, South Korean trade and U.S. jobs,” said Lee Kyoung-min, an anlayst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea’s May industrial output data is due on Wednesday, while trade and inflation data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

** The won ended at 1,130.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close of 1,127.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 109.83.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 2.141%. ($1 = 1,130.3700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)