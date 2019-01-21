S.Korean stocks end flat; foreigners buy for 9th consecutive session

* Korean won dips against USD

* South Korea bond yields up

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed flat on Monday as China’s strong industrial output limited losses from China posting its weakest economic growth in 28 years. The Korean won fell, while bond yields rose.

** China’s economic growth cooled slightly in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as expected, weighed down by weak investment and faltering consumer confidence as Washington piled on trade pressure, leaving 2018 growth the weakest in 28 years.

** While the U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that “things are going very well with China and with trade,” he denied false reports that he was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports.

** Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘Plan B’ for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later on Monday.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI ended up 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,124.61. The country’s heavyweights were mixed with chipmaker shares of SK Hynix Inc closing up 3.7 percent, while those of South Korea’s biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor Co tumbled 3.1 percent.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,040 million won worth of shares, extending their purchase to a ninth consecutive session, the longest since mid-March, 2017.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.55 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,121.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.68 per U.S. dollar, down 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,110.85 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.26 percent.

** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up by 0.47 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 392,704,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 452.

** The U.S dollar has risen 1.29 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on January 11 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on January 3 2019.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 109.23.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.821 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)