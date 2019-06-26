S.Korean stocks end flat on easing Fed rate-cut hopes; G20 in focus

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens slightly vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index was little changed on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief’s remarks dashed investor expectations on imminent rate cut, while caution prevailed ahead of the G20 summit. The Korean won weakened modestly, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 0.20 points or 0.01% at 2,121.84.

** Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is “insulated from short-term political pressures,” and that its policymakers are wrestling with whether to cut interest rates as President Donald Trump has demanded. U.S. stock indexes dropped following Powell’s remarks. ** While investor bets on U.S. rate cuts have reduced, the local markets didn’t show clear direction as expectations and worries were mingled ahead of the G20 summit, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan this week, including China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

** The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29.

** South Korean exports are expected to post their biggest fall in more than three years and their seventh straight month of declines in June as the U.S.-China trade dispute hit global demand, a Reuters poll showed.

** South Korean chipmakers rose after U.S. Micron Technology said it expected demand for its chips to recover in the second half of 2019. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics closed up 3.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

** Shares of Nexon GT, an affiliate of South Korean gaming giant Nexon, stumbled 25% after a media report said that Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju has decided to suspend sale of a controlling stake in NXC, the holding firm of Nexon.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.4 billion won ($15.05 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,156.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close at 1,156.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,156.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,155.3 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09%, after U.S. stocks dropped . Japanese stocks fell 0.51%.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.96% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 722.82 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 294.

** The won has lost 3.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.34, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.499%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.614%. ($1 = 1,156.0000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)