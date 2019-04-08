S.Korean stocks end flat; won weakest since Sept 2017

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners buy

* Korean won weakest since Sept. 2017

* South Korea benchmark bond yields fall

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea’s KOSPI stock index wavered on Monday to end flat as the Korean won fell to its weakest since September 2017, capping earlier gains boosted by U.S. job data and China stimulus. The country’s benchmark bond yields dropped.

** The currency won closed at 1,144.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.71 percent lower than its previous close at 1,136.6.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended nearly unchanged at 2,210.60 points, up 0.99 points or 0.04 percent from the previous session.

** Favourable U.S. job data boosted the dollar, while reports that Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will cut emerging market bonds including South Korea from the benchmark index it tracks dented the currency market, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst, Daishin Securities.

** Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will streamline its $300 billion fixed-income portfolio by cutting emerging market bonds from the benchmark index it tracks, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Government and corporate bonds including $6.3 billion worth bonds issued by South Korea would be affected. ** Shares of Korean Air Lines parent Hanjin Group’s subsidiaries jumped on hopes for a leadership renewal after the group’s Chairman Cho Yang-ho passed away on Monday due to a chronic illness. Korean Air gained 3.8 percent, while Hanjin Kal Corp and Hanjin Transportation Co Ltd jumped 17.7 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 275.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.7 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,143.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended its previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks fell 0.21 percent.

** The KOSPI rose 8.31 percent so far this year, and fell 0.9 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 335.88 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 428 shares.

** The won has lost 2.5 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 109.55, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.723 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 2.5 basis points to 1.867 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)