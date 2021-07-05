S.Korean stocks end higher after U.S. jobs report

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact, with sentiment aided by expectations of a later-than-expected rate hike on a slight uptick in jobless rate. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 11.43 points, or 0.35%, at 3,293.21.

** The headline June U.S. jobs data beat forecasts, signalling a strong end to the second quarter, while a slight uptick in the unemployment rate suggested rate rises could be further away than markets have come to fear.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix added 0.41%. Battery maker LG Chem also jumped 2.47%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 0.7 billion won ($619,227.91) worth of shares on the main board.

** “KOSPI was lifted by the U.S. jobs report that signalled a recovery in labour market remained on track but not strong enough to bring a change in Fed’s monetary policy stance yet,” said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** “Samsung Electronics’ earnings guidance and Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be eyed this week.”

** The won ended at 1,131.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% higher than its previous close at 1,135.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 109.99.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.462%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 2.088%. ($1 = 1,130.4400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)