S.Korean stocks end higher as big foreign, institutional investors raise positions

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, driven by foreign and institutional investors’ purchases, with gains capped by worries about a hedge fund default that rattled global banking stocks overnight.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 33.96 points, or 1.12%, at 3,070.00, bouncing back from a 0.16% decline on Monday.

** Most heavyweights gained, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.74% and 1.89%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem added 1.13%.

** Overnight, Wall Street ended lower after banking shares fell on that issues with defaulting hedge fund Archegos Capital could spread throughout lenders.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 337.2 billion won ($297.36 million) worth of KOSPI shares, Korea Exchange data showed, while institutional investors purchased net 254.4 billion won worth shares.

** Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yields spiked to 1.755% as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus stoked inflation concerns.

** But, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed was “a long way from raising interest rates at this point,” adding that he saw no evidence at this point that U.S. inflation expectations were rising in a worrisome way, or that bond yields or asset prices were prompting concerns about financial instability.

** The won ended at 1,133.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.17%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.145%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.9 basis points to 2.060%. ($1 = 1,133.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)