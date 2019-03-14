S.Korean stocks end higher as foreigners buy; won weakens

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday as foreigners turned net buyers towards session-end, reversing the day’s losses. The Korean won weakened while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI ended up 7.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,155.68 points. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 306.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** Elliott Management received a potentially fatal blow in its proxy fight to shake up South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday when major shareholder the National Pension Service (NPS) said it would vote down the U.S. hedge fund’s proposals. Shares of Hyundai Motor lost 2.9 percent, while Hyundai Mobis and Kia Motors shed 3.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

** Private equity-controlled South Korean hypermarket chain Homeplus Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has decided to pull out of its plan to list a real estate investment trust (REIT).

** The won was quoted at 1,134.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19 percent lower than its previous close at 1,132.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks ended higher. Japanese stocks fell 0.02 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.62 percent so far this year, and gained 0.2 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 337.19 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 626.

** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.26, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.2 basis points to 1.793 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.976 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)