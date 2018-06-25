S.Korean stocks end higher as investors shrug off trade woes; won drops

* KOSPI index closed higher, foreigners sell

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended higher on Monday as investors shrugged off persistent concerns of a trade spat between the world’s two biggest economies, while the Korean won slipped by nearly 0.9 percent. Bond yields edged higher. ** The KOSPI ended up 0.66 points or 0.03 percent at 2,357.88. Korean steelmaker Posco ended 3 percent higher on positive expectations towards the new leadership after the company selected its final candidate to lead the company on Saturday. ** The U.S. Treasury Department is crafting rules that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. companies involved in “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics closed 1.27 percent lower, while SK Hynix ended down 5.3 percent, marking its biggest percentage loss since March on lean earnings forecast. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.88 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,107.4, hitting the lowest since Nov. 2017. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.03 per U.S. dollar, down 0.45 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,099.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.84 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.79 percent. ** The KOSPI dropped 4.5 percent so far this year, and down by 3.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 407,061,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 531. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 112,448 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.66 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,117.8 on June 25, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.94. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.15 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)