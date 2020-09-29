S.Korean stocks end higher as U.S. stocks gain, virus cases fall

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday, ahead of a three-day Chuseok holiday, as they tracked gains on Wall Street, with lower domestic COVID-19 infections aiding sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Financial markets will be closed on Wednesday to Friday for a public holiday, and will resume trade at normal hours on Monday, Oct. 5.

** The KOSPI closed up 19.81 points, or 0.86%, to 2,327.89. For the month, it gained 0.1%, and 10.4% for the quarter. The index had added 20.2% in the previous quarter.

** While Wall Street closed higher on Monday led by buying in beaten-down stocks, South Korea reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, lower than 50 a day earlier. But the government has appealed for strict social distancing ahead of the major holiday.

** Majority of market heavyweights rose, with SK Hynix and LG Chem ending 1.8% and 4.5% higher, respectively.

** “Trading was thin ahead of the Chuseok holiday ... There are important events such as U.S. presidential debate, South Korea’s September trade data and global PMIs during the holiday season,” said Lee Kyoung-min, Daishin Securities’ analyst.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 73.8 billion won ($63.11 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending the sell-off to a seventh straight day, the longest since mid-April.

** The won ended trading at 1,169.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.35%.

** The currency rose 1.6% on a monthly basis and 2.9% on a quarterly basis.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,169.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,169.1.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 0.846%.