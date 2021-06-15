S.Korean stocks end higher at record close, Fed meeting in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher at a record close on Tuesday, though gains were capped as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 6.50 points, or 0.20%, at 3,258.63, extending the winning streak to a fourth straight session.

** Repeated comments by U.S. policymakers that inflation would be transitory calmed investors’ worries, but markets also anticipate the Fed may be close to giving clues on when it might begin pulling back its unprecedented pandemic stimulus.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix added 1.18%, while battery maker LG Chem fell 0.85%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 154.1 billion won ($137.96 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “The market traded in a narrow range-bound ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) ... There are possibilities of a temporary rally after the FOMC,” said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** The won ended at 1,117.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, nearly unchanged from its previous close of 1,116.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.9, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 110.80.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.304%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 2.068%. ($1 = 1,117.0100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)