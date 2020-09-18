S.Korean stocks end higher; clock fourth straight weekly gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* KRW posts sharpest gain in near 6 mth vs USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday due to higher buying by foreign investors, with the benchmark recording its fourth straight weekly gain. The won logged the sharpest gain in near six months, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 6.23 points, or 0.26%, at 2,412.40. For the week, the index rose 0.66%.

** “Despite lack of upward momentum (in KOSPI), favourable FX market conditions led to foreign investors’ inflow in both spot and futures markets,” Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min said, adding that healthcare and chemicals towed the market.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 143.6 billion won ($123.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bankers from China, Japan and South Korea agreed to redouble their efforts to help the region’s economy recover from the virus crisis. South Korea reported 126 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday midnight.

** The healthcare index jumped 1.8% after the country approved Celltrion’s experimental COVID-19 treatment for Phase 2/3 clinical trials.

** LG Chem rebounded 3.3% after plunging as much as 9% on Thursday on the company’s plans to separate its battery business into a new corporation in December.

** The won ended at 1,160.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 1.22%, the sharpest gain since late-March.

** The currency jumped 2.29% for the week, logging the biggest weekly percentage gain since early-June.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,160.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,160.3.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 0.908%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.505%. ($1 = 1,160.1100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)