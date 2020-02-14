S.Korean stocks end higher on chipmakers; KOSPI up for second week

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, marking its second straight weekly gain, as chipmakers jumped after an upbeat business outlook. The Korean won weakened modestly, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended up 10.63 points, or 0.48%, at 2,243.59, and added 1.43% for the week.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix firmed 1.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Memory demand and price trend would be strong despite the virus outbreak, Nomura analyst CW Chung said, adding that the brokerage revised their target prices upwards.

** The coronavirus outbreak in China showed no sign of peaking with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

** South Korean central bank said it must take a cautious approach to any further rate cuts, as economic indicators need to be assessed carefully to gauge the impact of the epidemic on the economy.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 93.6 billion won ($79.16 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,183.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% lower than its previous close at 1,182.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.20%, while U.S. stocks fell slightly overnight. Japanese stocks fell 0.59%.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.09% so far this year, and gained 1.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 589.00 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 333.

** The won has lost 2.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 point to 110.63, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.9 basis points to 1.335% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.655%. ($1 = 1,182.3900 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)