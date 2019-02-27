S.Korean stocks end higher on dovish Fed; won flat

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ended higher on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its dovish stance. The Korean won was steady against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market’s main index added 8.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,234.79 points.

** The Federal Reserve is in no rush to make a judgment about further changes to interest rates, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday as he spelled out the central bank’s approach to an economy that is likely slowing.

** South Korea’s central bank is broadly expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at its meeting on Thursday.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis added 5.3 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, after U.S. activist investor Elliott Management demanded higher dividend payout for the two companies.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,119.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04 percent lower than its previous close at 1,118.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy sessions. Japanese stocks rose 0.50 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.49 percent so far this year, and rose 7.9 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 296.43 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 498.

** The won has lost 0.3 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.23, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.811 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.988 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)