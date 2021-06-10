S.Korean stocks end higher on foreign buying; U.S. inflation in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Thursday, led by strong foreign buying, while investors waited for clearer signals on inflation ahead of U.S. data due later in the day. The won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 8.46 points, or 0.26%, higher at 3,224.64, bouncing back from a near 1% fall on Wednesday.

** Leading gains, internet giant Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao jumped 4.18% and 3.49%, respectively. Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix rose 0.41%.

** Foreigners turned net buyers of 699.9 billion won ($627.56 million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping a three-day selling spree.

** The U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price index report due later on Thursday will give more cues on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s steer on monetary policy.

** “Inflation worries seem to have eased ... Focus is on the U.S. inflation data release later in the day ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC),” said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** The won ended at 1,115.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,115.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.4 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 110.89.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 15.4 basis points to 1.291%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.089%. ($1 = 1,115.2800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)