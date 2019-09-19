S.Korean stocks end higher on further monetary policy easing hopes

* KOSPI climbs, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, amid a rally in domestic chipmakers, as investors hoped for further policy easing by global central banks after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-cut decision. The won and the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The Fed cut interest rates again overnight to help sustain a record-long economic expansion, but signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs. “If the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

** The KOSPI ended up 9.62 points, or 0.46%, at 2,080.35, extending its gains into a tenth straight session.

** The index kept rising as investors saw there could be additional easing, but it gave up some of its gains on views that a sustained rise is difficult unless South Korea’s exports recover, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** South Korea’s leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed up more than 3% each, on expectations of increased demand and higher chip prices.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 217.5 billion won ($182.24 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,193.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,191.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.49%, while U.S. stocks ended higher . Japanese stocks rose 0.38%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.93% so far this year, and gained 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 483.57 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 340.

** The won has lost 6.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.74, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.312%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.451%. ($1 = 1,193.4800 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)