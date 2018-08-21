S.Korean stocks end higher on trade optimism; won gains

* KOSPI index closed higher, foreigners buy

* Korean won rises against dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the Korean won closed higher on Tuesday on hopes that China-U.S. talks would thaw a potential trade war, while criticism of Federal Reserve rate hikes by U.S. President Donald Trump dented the dollar.

** At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI closed up 22.18 points or 0.99 percent at 2,270.06. South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed 2.2 percent and 5 percent higher, respectively, boosting the market. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.1.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, Chairman Jerome Powell, for raising interest rates and said the U.S. central bank should do more to help him to boost the economy. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.44 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.65 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.09 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped 8.9 percent so far this year, and lost 1.10 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 290,503,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 523. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 106,699 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 4.88 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.25 points to 108.87. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.902 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)